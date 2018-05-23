Liverpool Defender Dejan Lovren Reveals Letter He Wrote Himself as a Child Ahead of UCL Final

As a 12-year-old boy Dejan Lovren wrote himself an inspirational letter, and it seems on Saturday night those words could come true.

The journey from a wishful boy doing his homework at his home in Croatia to Liverpool centre back has not been an easy one. Since Lovren's move from Southampton four years ago, many pundits and fans still question his ability as a defender.

The Croatian's performances have been scrutinised by many due to his defensive errors, however Lovren sees Saturday's Champions league final as a way of proving all his doubters wrong.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Speaking ahead of the final, he said as quoted by the Mirror. "When you say I am not good enough, I will just show you I am good enough, simple as that. From day one when I started to play football, I write it down - at 12 years of age I wrote it down: 'One day I will be one of the best defenders in the world'."

Lovren was part of Brendan Rodgers' Liverpool squad that lost both home and away legs to Real Madrid in the group stages back in 14/15, and hopes to revenge past results by winning the biggest trophy in club football.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

The Croatian remembers both of the games from three years ago, adding: "The only thing that is similar to that night is the name, Liverpool.

"When you look at the players and everything we have changed a lot. I think me and [Jordan] Henderson are the only players left who played against them that night [as well as Alberto Moreno]. I am so much more confident in the team now than I was then. I feel the team is ready to battle against every team in the world."