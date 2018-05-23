Man Utd Reportedly Agree Personal Terms With Djibril Sidibe But Monaco Valuation Could Scupper Deal

Jose Mourinho has made no secret of his desire to add some quality full backs to his squad. And Manchester United representatives have wasted no time meeting with Djibril Sidibe as they look to sort the situation out prior to the World Cup.

United are believed to have agreed terms with Sidibe’s representatives but the deal could now be on hold after an outrageous valuation from the full back’s club Monaco.

LOIC VENANCE/GettyImages

Mourinho is on the lookout for full backs after becoming disillusioned with his current options. Ashley Young and Antonio Valencia have been the first choice pair this season but with both players now 32, Mourinho is eager to have some younger options.

Back up duo Matteo Darmian and Luke Shaw have both struggled for form and fitness and are deemed surplus to requirements. Both players will likely depart Old Trafford this summer if United can get replacements through the door.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The first of those replacements was thought to be Sidibe after positive talks led to reports of a deal in principle. As recently as this week France Football reported that a deal was done after United made their intentions clear and the player was expected to be unveiled later this week.

Contrasting reports have now begun to emerge though from Le10 who are reporting that a deal is off after Monaco demanded too much money for their prize asset. There’s no word on an exact figure but Sidibe is under contract until 2022 and is viewed as a crucial player to the club so he certainly won’t be leaving for cheap.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

United also face competition from Atletico Madrid for his signature, with Benjamin Mendy having joined Manchester City for £50m last year, and it is thought Monaco will hold out for a similar fee to provoke a bidding war.

It’s a blow for United who hoped to have a deal tied up before the World Cup, while France and Sidibe begin their World Cup against Australia on 16 June, so a deal before that is now unlikely.

United will hope withdrawing their interest will drive the price down closer to their own valuation but for now, Sidibe’s future remains up in the air.