Manchester United 'Open to Sale' of Fan Favourite Forward But Hold Firm on Selling to Direct Rivals

Anthony Martial's creep towards the Manchester United exit door is gathering pace, as a report claims that the Red Devils will entertain offers for the 22-year-old forward this summer.

Sportsmail claims that Martial, who has had something of a troubled season in 2017/18, is at 'a crossroads', with his place in the United side looking insecure while the first team remains under the management of Jose Mourinho.

While United will listen to offers for Martial, they are keen for him not to go to a direct rival, ruling out a switch to known suitors Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

The report claims instead that clubs in Italy have been 'sounded out', with Napoli and - more likely - Juventus possible destinations for the former Monaco star, whose basic wage is understood to be around £65,000-a-week. It is not specified how much United want for their pacy star.

Martial's desire to jump ship at Old Trafford may have been expedited by his omission from the France squad for the World Cup this summer. The forward's stop start season and lack of impact for the Premier League runners up saw him dropped by Didier Deschamps at international level with the likes of Florian Thauvin and Nabil Fekir preferred.

Martial did score 11 times for United in 2017/18, but was often reduced to a substitute's role under Mourinho and his last league strike for the club came in January.

The inevitable draws closer.



Just for goodness sake put a buyback clause in there for when Mourinho’s had enough of he job. https://t.co/Rg9OAxCibD — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) May 22, 2018

During the FA Cup final defeat to Chelsea, the Frenchman was introduced with little over 15 minutes remaining in the tie and failed to make an impact as United lost 1-0.

Meanwhile, one of the Blues' stars Willian is reportedly an attacking target for Mourinho this summer, as he looks to overhaul his already expensive squad for another tilt at the Premier League title in 2018/19.

Reports claim United could hand Mouinho £250m to spend, while Martial could be joined on the way out by the likes of Luke Shaw, Eric Bailly and Chris Smalling.