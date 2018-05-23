Newcastle United Fans Plead the Club to Sign Spanish Star After Arsenal Departure

Arsenal announced on Monday that they have chosen not to extend talented midfielder Santi Cazorla's contract after he has battled an ongoing injury that has seen him miss nearly two years of football.

The 33-year-old playmaker is looking for a new club ahead of next season, where he can prove that he has overcome his injury woes, and Newcastle may be tempted in making a move for the Spaniard.

Cazorla did not play once for Arsenal in the 2017/18 season, and missed a large proportion of the season prior also due to a problem with his Achilles. Match fitness no doubt will be a problem for the former Malaga star, but that is not the only issue.

The move is problematic for any potential suitor also due to the money that he will demand from the club. It is reported by the Daily Star that his contract at Arsenal was worth £90,000 per week, making it not only risky but a big investment for whoever welcomes Cazorla.



But Newcastle United fans are not put off by Cazorla's history with injury, and have taken to social media to plead with the club and manager Rafa Benitez to bring the Spaniard to St James's Park.

Would love Santi Cazorla at Newcastle! — Matthew Little (@MattyKL) May 22, 2018

Rafa to go after Cazorla in the summer like👀 — Jonny Eves (@nufcJonny96) May 21, 2018

Had Santi Cazorla been unfortunate enough to lose his leg last year and been released from Arsenal, I'd still have him in the #NUFC team ahead of Perez. — Stu Kennedy (@stukennedy) May 21, 2018

Can we sign Cazorla & Torres on pay as you play contracts please? #NUFC — Matt Plews (@Matt_Plews) May 21, 2018

Get Cazorla in on a free. He will have a good to average season. Sell him next year for £15 million plus. Everyone's a winner. Then we offer that transfer fee to Benitez to get him to stay #NUFC — Kieran Martin (@kieranlmartin) May 21, 2018

However, these Newcastle fans may be left disappointed after it was announced that Cazorla will join up with his former club Villarreal to prove his fitness ahead of a potential move back to Spain.