Newcastle United Fans Plead the Club to Sign Spanish Star After Arsenal Departure

By 90Min
May 23, 2018

Arsenal announced on Monday that they have chosen not to extend talented midfielder Santi Cazorla's contract after he has battled an ongoing injury that has seen him miss nearly two years of football. 

The 33-year-old playmaker is looking for a new club ahead of next season, where he can prove that he has overcome his injury woes, and Newcastle may be tempted in making a move for the Spaniard. 

Cazorla did not play once for Arsenal in the 2017/18 season, and missed a large proportion of the season prior also due to a problem with his Achilles. Match fitness no doubt will be a problem for the former Malaga star, but that is not the only issue. 

The move is problematic for any potential suitor also due to the money that he will demand from the club. It is reported by the Daily Star that his contract at Arsenal was worth £90,000 per week, making it not only risky but a big investment for whoever welcomes Cazorla. 

But Newcastle United fans are not put off by Cazorla's history with injury, and have taken to social media to plead with the club and manager Rafa Benitez to bring the Spaniard to St James's Park. 

However, these Newcastle fans may be left disappointed after it was announced that Cazorla will join up with his former club Villarreal to prove his fitness ahead of a potential move back to Spain. 

