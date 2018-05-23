'Not a Bayern Player': Lothar Matthaus Pulls No Punches in Criticism of Munich Playmaker

By 90Min
May 23, 2018

Bayern Munich legend Lothar Matthaus has come out and hinted that the club should be looking to move Thiago Alcantara along this summer. The 57-year-old has claimed that the Spaniard has not been up to standard over recent weeks, and doesn't look like a Bayern player.

Thiago arrived at the Allianz Arena alongside Pep Guardiola back in 2013. Since then, the midfielder has gone on to help his side lift five Bundesliga titles, putting in impressive performances along the way. So much so that he signed a new contract with the club only a year ago.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

However, Matthaus is not convinced, and reckons that Thiago hasn't been as influential as he once was.

"Thiago has not made the difference in the big games so far," Matthaus told Sport Bild.

"I actually like him, but he was a shadow of his last, Thiago has disappointed me in recent weeks.

"I do not know where he is with his head. With these achievements he is not a player for Bayern Munich."

Ronny Hartmann/GettyImages

Tough criticism from a man held in extremely high regard over in Bavaria. Thiago's departure would surely be missed, but he isn't as integral to the squad as many might think. In Bayern's attacking midfield arsenal, Thiago is only one of a strong list of players.

With the likes of Thomas Muller, Leon Goretzka and James Rodriguez all able to fill in where Thiago finds himself on the pitch, the playmaker's sale isn't completely out of the question. Bayern would likely receive a hefty fee for his services, and having signed Goretzka on a free transfer, it would make sense financially.

