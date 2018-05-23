Real Madrid and Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed when he plans to retire from football and, contrary to popular belief, he won't be hanging up his boots anytime soon.

In fact, Real Madrid's all-time leading goalscorer has announced he plans to continue playing well into his 40s, leaving the Galactico with at least another seven years in his tank.

At 33 years of age, many had anticipated Ronaldo's age to have caught up to him by now, and it seemingly had done earlier in the season, with the Portuguese superstar having scored a paltry two league goals by December.

However, he soon picked up the pace once more, scoring at will to end the La Liga season on 26 league goals, as well as notching an unbelievable 15 Champions League goals in 12 games with the final against Liverpool yet to be played.

Although the near future holds the potential for Ronaldo to become the player to have won the most Champions League titles, with the match against Liverpool in Kiev looming, the Madrid forward has been equally interested in speculating what the distant future holds for him.

“Right now I have a biological age of 23,” he explained to Spanish TV show El Chiringuito, as cited by the Daily Mirror. “I’ve still got a long time left, I can keep playing until I’m 41. I’m feeling good, happy, I can’t complain. We are playing another final on Saturday and the fans are behind Cristiano.

“I’ve been here for eight years and people always say 50 players are coming here but in the end, no one comes. In September people think lots of players are going to come but the ones who take us to finals are always the same ones.

“The best players are already at Madrid. [Gareth] Bale, [Karim] Benzema, [Lucas] Vazquez, [Marco] Asensio. They are all here.”

Real Madrid and Ronaldo are set to play their last game of the season on Saturday, with the Champions League final against Liverpool being an excellent opportunity for the forward to add a fifth Champions League winner's medal to his trophy cabinet.