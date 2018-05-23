Ricardo Pereira Excited to Join 'Big Club' in Leicester City After Completing Transfer From Porto

Ricardo Pereira has explained that the opportunity to join up with a Premier League-winning club is too good to turn down.

Pereira, who agreed terms with the Foxes earlier in the week for his transfer from Porto, spoke to the club's official TV channel and explained that Leicester filled him with confidence and made his decision to join them a very easy one.

According to the Leicester City website, Pereira said: “I feel very happy to be here, for the confidence that the club gave me. I hope to do my best and help the team.

“It is a big club that were champions two years ago. I’m going to the Premier League with a coach I know, that’s what brought me here. I’m here to support and help the team and do my best for the club to achieve its goals. I’m here for that.”

The Portuguese international also gave fans of English football an idea of what they can expect from him.

“I’m a fast player that likes to attack and defend. I try to do my best all the time in the games and training. I will give my best and help the team.”

The 24-year-old was happy to admit that the opportunity to reunite with manager Claude Puel was also a deciding factor for him, adding: “He gave me confidence when I was in Nice. He was the coach that brought me to Nice when I wasn’t playing in Portugal. It was very important for him to be here.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

“He spoke to me about the club, about the championship, about the opportunity for me and I have the characteristics to succeed here.”





Pereira will join up with his Leicester teammates after the World Cup this summer. He was asked how it felt to be selected for the national team, and replied: “It’s very good. I wasn’t expecting but it’s good after a season that we were champions. The World Cup is a dream come true.





“The atmosphere, the spectacle of all the people around the world watching. Kids, like me, saying ‘maybe one day it’s my dream to be there.’ I hope it’s going to be a good memory in the future that I'll enjoy.”