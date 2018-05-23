Super Agent Mino Raiola to Approach Liverpool Over Potential World-Record Deal for Goalkeeper

By 90Min
May 23, 2018

Liverpool are emerging as the favourites to sign Milan's hot prospect Gianluigi Donnarumma, as the Italian keeper's other options look soon to disappear. 

Reports in Italy suggest that if Gianluigi Buffon makes the move from Juventus to PSG, and Real Madrid complete the signing of their top goalkeeping target Alisson Becker from Roma, then Liverpool will be the only team left in the market for Donnarumma's services. 

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

While Milan have made improvements under head coach Gennaro Gattuso they again failed to qualify for the Champions League, meaning Donnarumma's agent Mino Raiola is desperate to move his client on. Calciomercato claims that Raiola will approach Liverpool regarding a potential transfer of Donnarumma once the Champions League final has been played.

There is reportedly a clause present in Donnarumma’s contract that allows the Italian goalkeeper to negotiate a move away from the club, yet whether this is a release clause or not is unknown. 

The figure that has been mentioned regarding any move for Donnarumma is in the region of €70m, which if a transfer commences, would make him the most expensive goalkeeper in the world. 

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

Liverpool keeper Loris Karius made some notable blunders in the closing stages of the Premier League, and against Roma in the Champions League semi final, which have cast doubt over his position. 


The Reds will be in the market for a new keeper in the summer, but with the Reds looking to make a title challenge sooner rather than later, perhaps a more experienced name would be more suitable.


Donnarumma no doubt is a hot prospect, but whether he is the man to solve Liverpool's goalkeeping woes is questionable.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)