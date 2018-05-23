'There is No Weakness' Jurgen Klopp Praises Real Madrid Ahead of Champions League Final

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised Champions League final opponents Real Madrid and dismissed any notion that the Spanish giants have a weakness at left back.

Klopp was speaking to Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler for The Mirror when Fowler asked him about Madrid left back Marcelo possibly being a weakness for the Reds to exploit.

BENJAMIN CREMEL/GettyImages

Klopp was keen to underline the Brazilian's quality, saying "You saw it, everybody saw it, seems obvious: ‘Marcelo, what an offensive player, but... he can’t defend’. They are experienced from head to toe. There is no weakness."­





The German also insisted that this final would be different to the Europa League Final defeat to Sevilla in 2016, saying "This time it is completely different. The game in Basel (against Sevilla) we were ‘dead legs’, no energy any more. We couldn’t strike back. The road to Basel and Kiev was similar, but we are now a better football team of course."

David Ramos/GettyImages

Whilst Klopp may not publicly be stating that Marcelo is a weakness, Liverpool will be well aware of his tendency to push forward too far and abandon his defensive responsibilities. Especially considering they have one of Europe's most potent wingers in their side in Mohamed Salah. In what could be a high scoring final, the space left for Salah to attack could be key.