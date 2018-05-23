Unai Emery Hints at Imminent Arsenal Appointment After Post Appears on Official Website

Unai Emery appears to have revealed a deal to appoint him as Arsenal manager has been finalised, after a post appeared on his official website stating his pride at joining 'the Arsenal family'.

The former Paris Saint-Germain boss, who was replaced by Thomas Tuchel last week, is overwhelming favourite to take the position at the Emirates Stadium, after flying in for talks on Monday.

The three-time Europa League winner looks to have jumped the gun of his impending arrival however, after the post was swiftly removed from the site. An announcement is expected to be made confirming his appointment this week, with Emery having already spoken of his desire to give Aaron Ramsey and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang prominent roles at the club.

Looks like Unai Emery has jumped the Gunners' gun. This is the homepage of his official website. Twitter bio still has him as PSG coach. pic.twitter.com/jCRVHMPCqg — Orla Chennaoui (@SkyOrla) May 22, 2018

The 46-year-old's emergence as frontrunner for the job has come at the expense of former player and Manchester City assistant manager Mikel Arteta, despite the players reportedly being told that a deal to bring Arteta in was '90% done'.

He is now likely to remain a part of Pep Guardiola's backroom staff, while Emery takes on his first job in English football following a successful stint in Ligue 1.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

The former Valencia boss wrapped up a domestic treble with PSG this season, but his failure to elevate the club into a major force on the European stage saw him let go by the Parisiens at the end of his two-year contract.

Alongside his domestic successes, Emery will also bring great Europa League pedigree to the Gunners, having won the trophy in three consecutive seasons whilst at Sevilla. His task at the Emirates Stadium is likely to be his greatest test to date though, as he seeks to revive the north London club's ailing fortunes.