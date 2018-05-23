Wayne Rooney Nears Everton Exit Ahead of Trip to America to Meet DC United Club Officials

By 90Min
May 23, 2018

Wayne Rooney is currently in the process of preparing to make the highly anticipated move to MLS outfit DC United in the coming weeks. 

The Everton star, who only returned to the Toffees last summer, is set to fly out to Washington for a physical examination, along with meetings with the club's officials, before receiving a tour around the city.

Having finished his season on May 13, Rooney has had the last week and a half to contemplate his future, and it appears that said decision has already been made.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

“It’s the next step in the process,” a source from the club told the Washington Post on his trip across the Atlantic. “By no means is it a done deal, but it’s a step in the right direction.”


Having already done some preliminary house hunting, Rooney is set to meet with general partner Jason Levien (who owns part of the recently relegated Swansea City) and general manager Dave Kasper.

Patrick McDermott/GettyImages

The 32-year-old will visit DC United's new stadium, Audi Field, and may take a trip to the club's new training complex at Bolen Park in Leesburg - helping the player decide on where to locate once he does move - having already looked at some possible homes in Northern Virginia.

Thought the entire visit will take no longer than 48 hours, the player is keen on the idea, with one source stating: “Wayne is genuinely interested in the city, and wants to get a better feel for it.”

Should the move come to fruition, the former England captain earn $5m a year - becoming the club's highest paid player in history.

