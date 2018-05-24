Argentina international Lautaro Martinez is flying to Italy where he will soon complete his impending switch to Internazionale.

The move is being reported by Calcio Mercato after the forward was spotted at the airport in Belo Horizonte early in the morning on the 24th of May. Martinez is expected to undergo his medical for Inter once he arrives in Milan later today.

The first section of Martinez's medical will take place at the club's Humanitas clinic, with the second part being undertaken at the CONI in Milan. This will pave the way for Martinez to sign his contract with Inter.

The transfer has been close to completion for some time, with Racing Club president Victor Blanco confirming on the 5th of May that Martinez would shortly be joining Inter. However, Blanco appeared keen to bring the striker back to his native Argentina on loan until the winter due to his club's upcoming Copa Libertadores campaign.

Martinez, 20, scored an impressive 18 goals in 28 appearances last season for Racing Club , earning himself a call-up for the national side in March. Though he did not make his country's World Cup squad, Martinez is a rising star in world football and his move to Serie A could be the next big step in his career.

Inter are preparing their squad for the upcoming season after narrowly managing to finish 4th and qualify for the 2018/19 Champions League. This late victory for Luciano Spalletti's side will give them an edge in signing quality players such as Martinez, many of whom will demand European football.