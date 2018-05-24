Bayern Munich Star Arturo Vidal Charged for His Involvement in Berlin Nightclub Brawl

By 90Min
May 24, 2018

Bayern Munich's superstar midfielder Arturo Vidal has been charged for his involvement in a nightclub dispute, according to reports in Germany.

As reported by Abendzeitung, the Chilean international has been reprimanded for an incident on 16th September 2017, following Bayern's win over Mainz. 

The incident occurred in the Crown's Club in Berlin, where Vidal and his entourage became involved in a dispute with a nightclub bartender. 

According to the nightclub owner Oliver Reif however, video evidence has been obtained which shows the Bayern Munich midfielder attempting to de-escalate the situation, before a mass brawl ensued:


"We have it all on the tapes of our surveillance cameras and it looks like Vidal just wanted to de-escalate."


After his failure to 'de-escalate' the situation, it is reported that a three litre bottle of Grey Goose was smashed over the head of one of those involved in the brawl. 


This is by no means the first time that the 31-year-old has found himself in trouble with the law. In 2014, Vidal was fined £90,000 by Juventus for his involvement in an altercation during a night out in Turin. 

The Chilean midfielder was also reprimanded for drink driving during the 2015 Copa America, after crashing his Ferrari into a ditch with his wife and child in the car. Luckily, no one was seriously injured in this instance, but Vidal did see his driving licence revoked after a short trial in Chilean court. 


Vidal has recently been linked with a move back to the peninsula, with Napoli and AC Milan reported as possible destinations. 


