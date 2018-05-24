Chelsea Legend Frank Lampard Emerges as Shock Contender to Takeover at Derby County

By 90Min
May 24, 2018

Former England and Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard has emerged as a shock contender for the top job at Championship club Derby County following the departure of Gary Rowett to Stoke City on Tuesday, according to reports made by the Sun.

The English football legend is set to make his first move into management and was recently linked with a move to Ipswich Town, now the 39-year-old is being tipped to take over at Derby County.

Derby chairman Mel Morris and Lampard's uncle, Harry Redknapp, are good friends and this is believed to be a possible influence on the potential deal.

The new Derby manager, whoever it might be, will reportedly have limited funds available for new players. This dilemma, however, might be resolved if Lampard is appointed Derby manager as due to his contacts - especially at serial loaners Chelsea - he could get a good few deals for the Rams.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Frank Lampard, who admitted in March that his managerial career is soon to start, will be looking to transfer his skills as one of the world's top players into making a success of it in the dugout if he is to be appointed as the new manager of the Rams.

Brentford manager Dean Smith is also in the running to take the top job at Derby but the former England international is thought to be ahead of him in the running to replace Rowett, with the Rams looking for a sixth manager in the last five years.

