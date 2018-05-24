Christian Eriksen Rumoured to Be Signing New Spurs Deal After Being Spotted With Mauricio Pochettino

By 90Min
May 24, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Christian Eriksen was spotted at dinner with Mauricio Pochettino in his native Denmark this week, giving hope to Spurs fans that the midfielder is set to sign a new deal with the club.

Spurs have already tied a number of players to new deals since the end of the season, with Davinson Sanchez, Harry Winks, Kyle Walker-Peters and Cameron Carter-Vickers all agreeing to extend their deals with the club.

And with Eriksen being photographed at dinner in Copenhagen with Spurs boss Pochettino, the internet is abuzz with rumours that the 26-year-old will soon follow suit by putting pen to paper on a new contract.

Journalist Alasdair Gold tweeted the picture of Eriksen and Pochettino posing alongside restaurant staff on the 23rd of May, speculating that the pair were 'discussing their new Spurs contracts'.

The tweet caused quite a stir among the website's community of Spurs supporters, many of whom replied to express their excitement at the prospect of Eriksen penning a new deal.

Pochettino has gone public in his desire for Spurs to back him financially this summer as he aims to build a squad that can challenge for the Premier League title, having finished in the top 3 for three consecutive seasons. Securing Eriksen's services for the future would be a major boost for Spurs after the midfielder registered 11 goals and 14 assists last season en route to being named in the PFA team of the year.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

Eriksen joined Spurs from Ajax in 2013 and has made over 200 appearances for the club, scoring 56 goals. He has been capped 77 times by Denmark and will appear for his country at this summer's World Cup in Russia.

