Cristiano Ronaldo Claims Contentment at Real Madrid But Makes Cryptic Comment Over Future

Real Madrid talisman Cristiano Ronaldo has claimed that he's happy to remain at the Bernabéu next season, but also hinted that his future at the club isn't entirely dependent on his wishes alone.

Speaking candidly about his career in La Liga, via Marca, the Portuguese superstar said: "I'm fine, happy, and how can I complain when we play another final on Saturday (Champions League). In general I feel loved in Madrid, but there are things that don't depend on me."

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

It is unclear to what mysterious forces the former Manchester United man was alluding to, but it is widely believed that his reluctance to fully publicly commit his future to Los Blancos is a ploy to gain a more substantial contract extension offer from the club. Ronaldo is currently earning around £365k per week, but is believed to be eyeing wages to match those of Barcelona's Lionel Messi.

With the World Cup just around the corner, Real Madrid fans will be eager to see their talisman commit his future to the club as soon as possible - with contract negotiations likely to be non-existent during the tournament. Manchester United are still believed to have hopes of resigning their former star, but it remains a highly unlikely possibility given his staggering wage demands.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are believed to among the clubs looking to trigger Inter Milan star striker Mauro Icardi's minimum release clause, which is thought to be around €110m. Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are also set to be in the running for the Argentine goal machine, who netted 29 times in Serie A for his side last season.



