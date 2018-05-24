Cristiano Ronaldo Claims it's Good That Real Madrid Stars Don't 'Realise Magnitude' of UCL Final

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has claimed that neither he nor his teammates quite realise 'the magnitude' of their Champions League final tie with Liverpool this Saturday evening.

Los Blancos head into the game in search of their third successive Champions League triumph, but the Portuguese maintains to think everyone is calm about the situation.

Three consecutive Champions League victories is no easy feat - in fact, it's never been done before in the history of the competition's new format. Having already notched two very impressive European campaign in the last two years (overcoming Atletico Madrid and Juventus in respective finals), the opportunity to make history is only round the corner.

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

However, Ronaldo insists that his teammates aren't worried about what is on this horizon - though Ronaldo sees this is a good thing.

“I think we don’t realise the magnitude [of what it is] to win three consecutive Champions Leagues." the 33-year-old told BT Sport (via Express). “We speak with each other, the players, and they don’t realise. Even me. But it’s better like that because you are focused only on the game. It’s good.





“After the game, if everything goes well, we’ve got to know that we are in history.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

“But step-by-step, we are focused, we are prepared, we are motivated.

“The dream on Saturday is to win the Champions League.”

While Madrid will no doubt be dreaming of completing their hat-trick of Champions League wins, they face a tough Liverpool side in the final. Jurgen Klopp's men have proven that they're no pushovers en route to the final - overcoming the might of Manchester City and AS Roma on their journey, and the Merseyside outfit pose a worthy threat to Zinedine Zidane's players.