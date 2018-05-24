Emre Can Returns as Liverpool Announces Champions League Final Squad

Liverpool have confirmed the 24-man squad that they will be taking to Ukraine ahead of the UEFA Champions League final.

By 90Min
May 24, 2018

Liverpool have confirmed the 24-man squad that they will be taking to Ukraine ahead of the UEFA Champions League final. Emre Can has made the team following a successful recovery from a back injury.

Saturday evening promises to be an exciting one as Liverpool aim to rack up their sixth Champions League title in a bid to stop Real Madrid from collecting their third in a row. Los Blancos are ready to make footballing history, but Jurgen Klopp's side will be well up to the challenge.

Published on the club's official website, the 24-man team consists of all the usual suspects that earned Liverpool their place in the final in Kiev, and Emre Can makes a long awaited return in what is highly expected to be hist last ever game for the Reds.

Liverpool squad: Karius, Clyne, Van Dijk, Wijnaldum, Lovren, Milner, Firmino, Salah, Henderson, Klavan, Moreno, Mane, Lallana, Mignolet, Can, Robertson, Ings, Solanke, Phillips, Jones, Ward, Woodburn, Camacho, Alexander-Arnold.

After Thursday morning's training session, the team sat down for lunch before flying out to Kiev from John Lennon airport. The team are expected to touch down at around 7:30pm BST, and will hold one final training session on Friday, at NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, the venue of the final.

Regardless of the result, the Liverpool players will eventually return home as heroes. Before the season started, few would've predicted the Merseyside outfit to make it all the way to the final of the competition - a top four finish in the Premier League being the most important aim of their campaign.

Having achieved that already, the players head to the Ukraine knowing full well that they'll have another crack of the Champions League next season.

