Everton Full Back Leighton Baines Wants Goodison Stay Despite Reports of a Possible Move to U.S.

Everton full back Leighton Baines wants to stay at Goodison Park, despite recent reports linking him with a move to LA Galaxy .



The 33-year-old is still very much an established first teamer for the Toffees - last season he made 29 appearances - and is under contract until the summer of 2019.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

He struggled a bit last term with a calf injury, and reports have suggested that he may be allowed to leave the club to embark on a new challenge in a less physically demanding league.



Reports on Tuesday claimed that he could fly to the US to sit down for talks with LA Galaxy, but BBC Sport understand Baines wants to remain at Everton.



The Kirkby-born defender has been with the club since 2007 following a £6m move from Wigan Athletic and has made 334 Premier League appearances.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Baines has been an excellent servant for the Merseyside club and definitely made his mark in the English top flight, making the PFA Team of the Year on two occasions.



He is the second Everton player to be linked with a move to the U.S. this summer, with Wayne Rooney looking likely to complete a transfer to DC United .

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

The Manchester United legend fell away in the second half of the 2017/18 season, spending most of his time on the bench under Sam Allardyce.



The club are willing to sell in a bid to slash their huge wage bill, which could be reason enough for them to cash in on Baines too, even though he would rather not leave.