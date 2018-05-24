Everton Full Back Leighton Baines Wants Goodison Stay Despite Reports of a Possible Move to U.S.

By 90Min
May 24, 2018

Everton full back Leighton Baines wants to stay at Goodison Park, despite recent reports linking him with a move to LA Galaxy.

The 33-year-old is still very much an established first teamer for the Toffees - last season he made 29 appearances - and is under contract until the summer of 2019.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

He struggled a bit last term with a calf injury, and reports have suggested that he may be allowed to leave the club to embark on a new challenge in a less physically demanding league.

Reports on Tuesday claimed that he could fly to the US to sit down for talks with LA Galaxy, but BBC Sport understand Baines wants to remain at Everton.

The Kirkby-born defender has been with the club since 2007 following a £6m move from Wigan Athletic and has made 334 Premier League appearances.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Baines has been an excellent servant for the Merseyside club and definitely made his mark in the English top flight, making the PFA Team of the Year on two occasions.

He is the second Everton player to be linked with a move to the U.S. this summer, with Wayne Rooney looking likely to complete a transfer to DC United.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

The Manchester United legend fell away in the second half of the 2017/18 season, spending most of his time on the bench under Sam Allardyce.

The club are willing to sell in a bid to slash their huge wage bill, which could be reason enough for them to cash in on Baines too, even though he would rather not leave.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)