Guillem Balague Makes Bold Prediction Ahead of Liverpool UCL Final Meeting With Real Madrid

By 90Min
May 24, 2018

Ahead of the highly anticipated Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool in Kiev on Saturday, Spanish Sky Sports journalist Guillem Balague has predicted Los Blancos will be incapable of handling Jurgen Klopp's mercurial Reds' attack.

While Real Madrid will be looking to make this Saturday their third Champions League triumph in a row, and their fourth in five years, Liverpool are gearing up to claim their first piece of European silverware since their dramatic victory over AC Milan in 2005.

BENJAMIN CREMEL/GettyImages

And although there's a significant contingent of Madrid supporters who believe their 13th European Cup is all but secured, the Reds' attacking triumvirate of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah will not make it easy for La Liga outfit.

In fact, Spanish football journalist Guillem Balague believes that, despite their experience and winning track record, Real Madrid will find it 'impossible' to deal with Liverpool in Kiev on Saturday, as reported by the Daily Star.

Speaking to Liverpool fan channel, Redmen TV, Balague said: “I was with Rafa Benitez a couple of days ago. We were going through the final, and he came out with something that made me think. It was a very good analysis.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

“It was about intensity versus knowledge and control, particularly the intensity of Liverpool. If they go from minute one, it’s impossible to be matched by Real Madrid.

“By controlling the game in a conservative way, they are just trying to stop Liverpool going at that rate and pace.

“That’s all they’ll be able to do. It could well be that they just go aggressive from minute one on the front foot and surprise Real Madrid that way. If that happens, Real are not used to that intensity.” 

Following an immensely impressive Champions League campaign, Liverpool have notched 46 goals in the competition so far (including qualification against Hoffenheim), besting Los Blancos' tally by 16 goals, as well as setting an impressive precedent of scoring at least five goals against each side they've faced thus far.

