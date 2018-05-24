Juventus' Beppe Marotta Addresses Rumours Surrounding Paul Pogba & Alvaro Morata's Potential Returns

Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta has spoken out on rumours that Premier League duo Paul Pogba and Alvaro Morata want to return to the Scudetto holders. However, he quashed rumours that either star could re-join this summer.

It was from there the football executive was asked his thoughts on the recent managerial appointments and departures in the league, as well as any updates on Juventus' transfer dealings, as reported by Italian news outlet Calciomercato.

“The most important phase of the transfer market has just begun. We have many footballers and I am aware about the rumours concerning [Alvaro] Morata and other former footballers that want to return to Juve.

"I am happy because it means they spent a very good time at Juve and it’s nice to notice that they’d like to be back."

Marotta's comments come amidst reports linking the return of Chelsea's Alvaro Morata, following a fruitless season in the Premier League, and, most notably, Manchester United's Paul Pogba - a man they made the most expensive player of all time in 2016, paying a then-world record fee of £89m to bring the Frenchman to Old Trafford.

Although after two seasons whereby the France international has failed to hit the heights he found himself capable of with Juventus and while on international duty, he has been linked with a dramatic return to his former club in the summer transfer window.

Speaking further on the matter, Marotta said: "I don’t want to deceive fans, our attacking department is already complete and we have some top International footballers. Any kind of transfer right now is utopia.

"Mandzukic? You know Juventus do not want to keep unhappy players or players who have no motivations to remain. Mandzukic has never told us that he wants to leave so I think he will be staying for next season.”

Assuming there are no departures from Juventus in an attacking capacity, it seems as though neither Morata or Pogba will get their Juve reunion they reportedly desire.