Leicester Flop Reportedly Set to Be Reunited With Sporting as They Prepare an Ambitious Bid

By 90Min
May 24, 2018

Leicester City striker Islam Slimani could well find himself reunited with former club Sporting CP as the Portuguese side look to lure the striker away from the Foxes.

Slimani is reportedly not part of Claude Puel's plans, and he may be offloaded this summer as Leicester look to get dispose of dead wood at the club.

The Algerian failed to score while on loan at Newcastle last term, though a lengthy injury prevented him from showcasing his talents.

As he has failed to perform in England, the 29-year-old is likely desperate for a move away from the country and with Sporting interested he may have his ideal move.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

As reported by A Bola (via Sport Witness), Sporting are preparing a one-year loan deal with a potential option to buy him at the end of the loan deal.

This is a very audacious move as the Portuguese giants have endured a poor season, finishing third and in turn failing to qualify for next seasons Champions League.

Newcastle have pulled out of any potential deal after it was rumoured that Leicester were demanding £17.5m for the striker which has allowed time for Sporting to evaluate their options.

Slimani has not denied the possibility of a move to his old club and told Portuguese newspaper O Jogo via Leicestershire Live: "I love Sporting.

"If people know me today, I owe it to Sporting. It was a very important step in my career.

"Come back? In football, there is nothing impossible. I hope to return one day, of course, because we are talking about a club that I like a lot."

