Liverpool & Milan Willing to 'Meet in the Middle' Over Gianluigi Donnarumma Asking Price

By 90Min
May 24, 2018

Liverpool's hunt for a new goalkeeper may have just taken a step in the right direction, following reports in Italy. 

The Reds are said to be keen to sign Milan stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma, and would be willing to meet in the middle with the selling club regarding their asking price.

Despite the improvement of Loris Karius, it's been reported over the last few months that Liverpool are still in the market for another keeper. Previously linked with moves for either Roma's Alisson Becker or Stoke's Jack Butland, it wasn't until recently that the Reds were connected with Donnarumma.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Having been approached by super agent Mino Raiola over the potential signing of the youngster, Liverpool are now believed to be keen on him - but refuse to pay the £70m asking price. 

However, according to Corriere dello Sport, the two clubs would be willing to meet in the middle, and discussions will begin after Saturday's Champions League final takes place between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

The Reds will begin with a more modest offer of £35m - which will in turn be denied. But, with Champions League football being on offer from the Merseyside outfit, accompanied by Donnarumma's difficulties in Milan over the last year and Liverpool's financial might, a deal is expected to be thrashed out.

This could mean that Liverpool get their man for around £50m - which would smash the highest ever fee paid for a goalkeeper. More good news for Liverpool also sees PSG rule themselves out of a move for Donnarumma, who until now seemed to be the Reds' only competition for the keeper.

