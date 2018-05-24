Nabil Fekir Finally Breaks His Silence on Rumours Linking Him With a Move to Liverpool

For months now, the transfer rumours linking Lyon's Nabil Fekir with a move to Liverpool have been rumbling on, with a lot of hearsay and unconfirmed reports suggesting the French midfielder is destined to move to Anfield.

However, with a number of Liverpool fans eager for any update on the Fekir situation, the man himself has broken his silence on the constant reports linking him with a move to join the Reds - and it's good news for the red side of Merseyside.

Speaking to RTL, a French radio station, Fekir refused to rule out a potential switch to Liverpool, coyly responding "Why not?" when asked about a possible move.

Nabil Fékir on a possible move to Liverpool: "Why not?" (RTL) — Get French Football (@GFFN) May 24, 2018

Many see Fekir as a perfect replacement for Philippe Coutinho, who left for Barcelona in January for a fee of £142m, with the Frenchman having notched 23 goals and made eight assists from 40 appearances across all competitions this season.

After much speculation regarding the 24-year-old's future, a large contingent of Lyon fans have resigned themselves to losing their captain with reports emerging suggesting Jurgen Klopp has a verbal agreement in place for the goal scoring midfielder.

Whether Fekir joins the Reds is yet to be seen however, in the mean time they have something much bigger to concern themselves with, as the Champions League final against Real Madrid is fast approaching.