Newcastle Expected to Finalise Permanent Transfer of St James' Park Favourite

May 24, 2018

Newcastle are expected to secure their first signing of the summer imminently after edging closer to finalising a permanent deal for goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, according to reports. 

The 29-year-old impressed during his loan spell at St James' Park during the second half of the season after a series of eye catching performances which helped pave the way for the Magpies' finish in the top half of the Premier League table.

According to Sky Sports presenter Pete Graves on Twitter, a deal between Newcastle and Sparta Prague is now "just a matter of time" as all parties are eager to complete the permanent switch. 


Rafa Benitez has been on a desperate search for a new stopper since last summer and despite having to wait until January, his patience paid off as Dubravka has emerged as a much needed game-changer for the Magpies.


The 29-year-old has emerged as a favourite amongst the St James' Park faithful after proving to be highly skilled in producing some spectacular saves, and his signing for a fee reported to be in the region of £4m will ensure both the club and the fans' interests are served. 

The Slovakia international is said to be desperate to remain on Tyneside, with earlier reports citing his desire for a permanent switch to be agreed so he can stay with the Premier League side beyond the summer. 


Dubravka made 12 appearances for Newcastle since making the switch, keeping four clean sheets - with two coming in memorable fashion in wins over both Manchester United and Chelsea.

