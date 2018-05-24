PHOTO: Atlético Madrid Unveil Stunning New Kit as Club Begin Preparations for 2018/18 Season

Atlético Madrid have taken to Twitter to unveil their stunning new kit for the 2018/19 La Liga season, ditching the previous campaign's diagonal cross stripes for a new vertical set of thin red stripes on the front of the shirt.

Describing their new kit on the club's official website, a statement read: "Our shirt for the 2018-19 season maintains our traditional red and white stripes and includes some blue details on the hem of the shirt. Our socks will be red, but our shorts will be our classic blue. A Spanish flag, representing our country, is present on the back of the net of the shirt."

🔴⚪🔴Check out our home kit for the 2018/19 season!

Atlético enjoyed a highly impressive season under Diego Simeone this season, finishing a comfortable second in La Liga, as well as winning the Europa League after storming past Marseille 3-0 in the final. Los Colchoneros haven't won a league title since 2014, and will be desperate to mount a challenge for the title in the 2018/19 season.

It looks set to be a busy transfer window for the club, with talisman Antoine Griezmann believed to be close to agreeing terms with a move to Barcelona. This will significantly weaken the side, but will offer Simeone an opportunity to invest in new talents - bolstering his existing squad ahead of an important campaign next season.

In other news, Atléti icon Fernando Torres is thought to be close to agreeing a deal with MLS side Chicago Fire, after being released by his club at the end of last season. The former Liverpool and Chelsea striker is now in the twilight of his career, and could be set to join the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimović and David Villa in the United States top tier.