PHOTOS: Leaked Images Show Potential Real Madrid Home & Away Kits for 2018/19

Real Madrid look to be throwing it back to the 2008/09 season, with their home kit for the next campaign featuring just two colours.



Every year for the past 10 years, Los Blancos have sported a classic white home jersey that has had other colours as well as black, but a leak from new kit gurus Footy Headlines appears to confirm that they will be going with solely black and white this time around.

📸⚪️️ Instant Classic? See all leaked pics now on https://t.co/Hx7nFzrQbi

-

The Real Madrid 18-19 Home kit is as classic as it gets - what's your verdict? 👇 pic.twitter.com/KvKqquwKLI — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) May 23, 2018

The kit is sponsored by adidas and will therefore include the classic stripe design going down the arms, and there is also black sleeve cuffs. The Fly Emirates sponsor, which was a shade of turquoise in 2017/18, will revert back to black as well.



The shirt is then completed with white shorts and socks with a 'RMCF' inscription on the front and adidas logos at the back.

⚫🇪🇸 OFFICIAL pictures: Full Adidas Real Madrid 18-19 Away kit leaked - incl. shorts and socks: https://t.co/jQ049998sS — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) May 23, 2018

The away kit has also appears to have been leaked. Footy Headlines' reliability on such matters almost certainly means the Spaniards will be pitching up for away fixtures in a dark navy kit with dark grey trims on the collar and cuffs.



They say the kit is based on the adidas Climachill template which debuted for the 2018 World Cup kits, and will likely be on sale to the public within a month.