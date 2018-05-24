PHOTOS: Leaked Images Show Potential Real Madrid Home & Away Kits for 2018/19

By 90Min
May 24, 2018

Real Madrid look to be throwing it back to the 2008/09 season, with their home kit for the next campaign featuring just two colours.

Every year for the past 10 years, Los Blancos have sported a classic white home jersey that has had other colours as well as black, but a leak from new kit gurus  Footy Headlines appears to confirm that they will be going with solely black and white this time around.

The kit is sponsored by adidas and will therefore include the classic stripe design going down the arms, and there is also black sleeve cuffs. The Fly Emirates sponsor, which was a shade of turquoise in 2017/18, will revert back to black as well.

The shirt is then completed with white shorts and socks with a 'RMCF' inscription on the front and adidas logos at the back.

The away kit has also appears to have been leaked. Footy Headlines' reliability on such matters almost certainly means the Spaniards will be pitching up for away fixtures in a dark navy kit with dark grey trims on the collar and cuffs.

They say the kit is based on the adidas Climachill template which debuted for the 2018 World Cup kits, and will likely be on sale to the public within a month.

