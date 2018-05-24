'Please No': West Ham Fans React to Rumours Linking Club With Venezuelan Forward

West Ham United fans have not taken too kindly to the news that their club could be set to make a £16m move for West Brom Albion forward Salomon Rondon.

According to The Mirror, Manuel Pellegrini could be set to make the Venezuelan forward his first signing since taking charge at the London Stadium. Pellegrini signed a three-year contract at the club earlier in the week, and is set to undergo a complete rebuild of the West Ham squad this summer, with James Collins and Patrice Evra already departing.

The former Manchester City manager previously worked with Rondon during his tenure at Malaga.

West Ham fans have expressed their doubts that a move for Rondon would be a good one for the club however: