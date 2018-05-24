Unai Emery Keen to Raid Former Club as PSG Midfielder Becomes Spaniard's First Arsenal Target

It appears that Unai Emery is eager to get to work as soon as possible in his new office at Arsenal. The Spaniard was only confirmed as Arsene Wenger's successor on Wednesday morning, but a day later, he's been linked with a move for a former player of his - Adrien Rabiot.

The 23-year-old midfielder hit the headlines yesterday because of his childish reaction to Didier Deschamps' decision to omit the PSG star from his France squad, but as he prepares for a relaxing summer, a trip to London may await Rabiot.

That is, according to Calcio Mercato. The Italian outlet report that both Arsenal and Juventus are interested in the central midfielder, and that the player himself is looking for a way out of the French capital.





Rabiot is believed to be blaming PSG as the reason for his exclusion from the World Cup; a lack of consistent minutes over the duration of the Ligue 1 season resulting in Deschamps choosing Sevilla's Steven N'Zonzi over the youngster.





That could cause Arsenal a few problems. The man at the helm of PSG last season was indeed Unai Emery, and the manager's failure to frequently pick Rabiot last term could mean that the Frenchman opts not to rejoin his former boss.

However, Arsenal could also make reassurances that Rabiot receives consistent game time, the midfield area being a weak point at the Emirates.





No price is quote by Calcio Mercato, but with only a year left on his current deal and a strong desire to leave the Parc des Princes, both Arsenal and Juve will be looking to drive down Rabiot's price tag over the summer.