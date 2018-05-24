Unai Emery Keen to Raid Former Club as PSG Midfielder Becomes Spaniard's First Arsenal Target

By 90Min
May 24, 2018

It appears that Unai Emery is eager to get to work as soon as possible in his new office at Arsenal. The Spaniard was only confirmed as Arsene Wenger's successor on Wednesday morning, but a day later, he's been linked with a move for a former player of his - Adrien Rabiot.

The 23-year-old midfielder hit the headlines yesterday because of his childish reaction to Didier Deschamps' decision to omit the PSG star from his France squad, but as he prepares for a relaxing summer, a trip to London may await Rabiot.

NICOLAS TUCAT/GettyImages

That is, according to Calcio Mercato. The Italian outlet report that both Arsenal and Juventus are interested in the central midfielder, and that the player himself is looking for a way out of the French capital.


Rabiot is believed to be blaming PSG as the reason for his exclusion from the World Cup; a lack of consistent minutes over the duration of the Ligue 1 season resulting in Deschamps choosing Sevilla's Steven N'Zonzi over the youngster.


That could cause Arsenal a few problems. The man at the helm of PSG last season was indeed Unai Emery, and the manager's failure to frequently pick Rabiot last term could mean that the Frenchman opts not to rejoin his former boss.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

However, Arsenal could also make reassurances that Rabiot receives consistent game time, the midfield area being a weak point at the Emirates.


No price is quote by Calcio Mercato, but with only a year left on his current deal and a strong desire to leave the Parc des Princes, both Arsenal and Juve will be looking to drive down Rabiot's price tag over the summer.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)