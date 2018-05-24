Report: Roma Rising Star Pellegrini on Emery's Wish List for Arsenal

The 21-year-old midfielder has been identified as a target for Unai Emery's midfield.

By 90Min
May 24, 2018

Following their appointment of former Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery earlier in the week, Arsenal have turned their attentions to strengthening their squad, with 21-year-old AS Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini identified as a subject of interest, as reported by Sky Sports.

I Giallorossi midfielder, who signed for the Rome outfit at the start of the season from Sassuolo, has been a revelation in his debut season at the Stadio Olimpico, making 37 appearances and notching eight goal contributions across all competitions.

Should Arsenal find themselves capable of landing the Italy midfielder, Emery will have found a sublime midfield option to play alongside the likes of Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey; the latter of which the Spanish coach identified as one of the two players he would build his side around. 

Prior to getting the managerial role at the Emirates, Unai Emery attended a meeting led by Ivan Gazidis, Raul Sanllehi and Sven Mislintat, whereby he blew the Arsenal chiefs away with a detailed analysis of each player at the club, while identifying the two men he would build his team around.

