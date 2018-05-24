VIDEO: Liverpool Fan Creates Song for Roberto Firmino After Jürgen Klopp Demands New Tune

A Liverpool fan has taken on manager Jürgen Klopp's challenge for the club's faithful to create a song for their star forward Roberto Firmino, ahead of their Champions League final encounter against Real Madrid on Saturday evening.

Reds fan Yossi the Wizard's song to the tune of 'Tomorrow' from the musical Annie has been particularly well received by the Anfield faithful, with the songs lyrics claiming "He’ll bag one today, Firmino. But he'll look the other way, Firmino. A no look play, Firmino. Firmino, we love you. Firmino, you're always looking away."

Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp has publicly admitted his fondness for the fans' series of songs dedicated to their player's this season, and has claimed that he tends to watch their videos rather than pay attention to the British press. The Reds will certainly need their fans in fine voice on Saturday, as they take on Zinedine Zidane's formidable Real Madrid side in Kiev.

Klopp's men will feel confident of producing the strong performance necessary to beat the reigning champions of the competition, given the attacking masterclasses they have unleashed on their opposition so far this season. Liverpool haven't won the competition since 2005, when the side famously game back from losing 3-0 at half time to eventually win the game on penalties.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

In other news, the Reds have reportedly been handed a boost in their pursuit of AC Milan's want-away goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, with the San Siro side believed to be ready to meet in the middle in their valuation of the wonderkid stopper. I Rossoneri were thought to be holding out for £70m, but could now let him go for as little as £50m after Liverpool baulked at the fee.