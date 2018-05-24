Wolves Reportedly Exercise Option to Sign Willy Boly Following Successful Loan Spell

Wolves have reportedly agreed a £10m deal with Porto to sign defender Willy Boly on a permanent basis.

The 27-year-old impressed greatly as Wolves marched to the Championship title last season, making 37 appearances Nuno Espirito Santo's side over the course of the season.





They have now agreed to make his switch a permanent one, with the Daily Mail reporting that the Wolves hierarchy have triggered a clause already inserted into his initial loan contract.

The former French-Under 19 international

The defender was signed by his former Porto boss Nuno in July 2017 and went on to be instrumental in his side's title-winning run, ultimately being named in the Championship team of the season.

Boly's initial loan deal included an option to make the move permanent and this has now been exercised by the club, meaning the French defender will remain at Wolves as they attempt to survive in the Premier League next season.

The Mail also report that Wolves could soon return to Porto to sign midfielder Yacine Brahimi. The Algerian has been at the Portuguese club since 2014, scoring 40 goals in 164 appearances.

Wolves are currently preparing for their return to the Premier League after a six-year absence. The West Midlands side stormed to the Championship title in 2017/18, finishing nine points ahead of second-placed Cardiff City and confirming the title on the 14th of April.

The club has gained significant spending power in recent years following its purchase by Chinese investment group Fosun International and its relationship with super-agent Jorge Mendes. This has allowed Wolves to sign high-quality players such as Boly and £15m signing Ruben Neves.