6 First Team Stars Set to Follow Mauricio Pochettino's Example & Commit Long-Term Futures to Spurs

A number of leading Tottenham Hotspur stars are to commit their future following boss Mauricio Pochettino signing a new five-year deal earlier this week, according to reports.

The Argentine coach put pen to paper on a £8.5m-a-year contract on Thursday, taking his stay in north London up to 2023 and making him the highest earner across the club.

1.95 – Mauricio Pochettino has the best points-per-game ratio of any Tottenham manager in @premierleague history (1.95). Spurred. pic.twitter.com/UWicGWF0Kv — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 24, 2018

However, that is not to be for long, as according to the London Evening Standard, the 46-year-old tying his future down with Spurs will lead to Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen, Hugo Lloris, Jan Vertonghen and Heung-min Son all signing new long-term agreements.

There had been several concerns ahead of this summer regarding whether Tottenham would still boast many of their big names heading into the first campaign at their new stadium.

Real Madrid have long been linked with moves for Kane and Alli, while Lloris has previously insisted that his future would correlate with his manager's.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

It will be sweet relief to the Spurs faithful then that the news of Pochettino confirming his stay will provoke a domino effect across the club, although the deals are not expected to be imminent.

The report goes onto claim that the Lilywhites boss will be handed an estimated £200m transfer budget this summer, which is believed to have been part of the former Southampton boss' negotiations with chairman Daniel Levy.

Pochettino signs new 5 year deal, the best bit of business Spurs have ever done! This can only mean Levy has told the gaffer what he wants to hear and what’s available for him to do what he wants, which is to win and succeed. Times are about to get much better at Tottenham! — Samuel Leon Powell (@sammylpowell) May 24, 2018

£100m of that will come from the hierarchy, while the other half is the figure expected to be brought into the club during the transfer window through their sellable assets.

The likes of Toby Alderweireld, Mousa Dembele, Danny Rose have all been mooted as leavers in what is expected to be a busy summer for Tottenham, while Anthony Martial, Ajax defender Matthijs De Ligt and winger Wilfried Zaha are all said to be on Pochettino's transfer shortlist.