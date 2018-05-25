Arsenal in Talks With Juventus Defender Stephen Lichtsteiner After Confirming Turin Departure

Arsenal have entered into talks to sign 34-year-old Switzerland captain Stephen Lichtsteiner, with the full-back's contract with Juventus set to expire this summer.

Unai Emery, who was announced as Arsenal coach earlier this week, will be keen to built upon the squad he has inherited from Arsene Wenger after the Frenchman stepped down from the managerial role at the Emirates at the end of the 2017/18 season, and the veteran defender Lichtsteiner could become Emery's first signing.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Lichtsteiner, who joined Juventus from Lazio in 2011, had been linked with a move to join Borussia Dortmund after confirming he would exit the Serie A club however, it seems as though the Gunners now lead the race to land the Swiss defender, as reported by the Guardian.

“I’m playing in one of the biggest clubs in Europe and there’s always competition for places,” Lichtsteiner said after making his 300th Juventus appearance earlier this month. “But my future is going to be away from Turin. At the end of the season I’m leaving. I’ll play abroad next year but I’ve not signed anything yet.”

The 34-year-old full back has been an integral part of Juventus' success throughout his seven seasons with the club, seeing him claim the Serie A title every season he has spent with the Turin outfit. However, the arrival of Mattia De Sciglio has limited his opportunities, and the attacking full back has now decided it is time for him to move on.