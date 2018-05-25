Arsenal's Aubameyang Admits Gunners 'Stagnated' Under Wenger as He Looks Forward to New Emery Era

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has revealed he is looking forward to a new era under the management of Unai Emery, after admitting that the Gunners had started to stagnate in the final years of Arsene Wenger's long tenure.

Aubameyang was in fine form following his January arrival from Borussia Dortmund, scoring 10 goals in 13 Premier League appearances for the club, but results were mixed and Arsenal slumped to sixth place, their lowest league finish in 23 years.

Looking ahead to the next chapter in north London, the 28-year-old told RMC, "I think it's a little bit of a mixed feeling. On one hand, it's strange for all the fans that the coach has left. But it's definitely a fresh start.

"Over the last few seasons - you have to tell the truth - the club has stagnated a little bit, I think everyone is actually a little bit excited to see what happens next season."

Some Arsenal fans and critics have been left feeling uneasy by Emery's record at Paris Saint-Germain and his failure to take the French club into the latter stages of the Champions League, as well as overseeing a second place Ligue 1 finish to Monaco in 2016/17.

But Aubameyang has plenty of faith in the Spaniard and expects him to do well.

"He's a really good coach. In Paris, it's never very easy. There's a huge amount of pressure. I know he did really good work with Sevilla and with PSG too," the player explained.

Speaking earlier this week, Ivan Gazidis revealed that Emery's in depth knowledge and attention to detail was what made him stand apart from the rest during the recruitment process.