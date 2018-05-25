'The Dream!': Arsenal Fans Beg New Boss Unai Emery to Bring PSG Midfielder With Him to the Emirates

Unai Emery's arrival at Arsenal falls perfectly in time for the Spaniard to spend the entire summer preparing his squad for what will undoubtedly be a difficult Premier League season come September. Along with that preparation includes the likelihood of new signings - and Arsenal fans know just what they want.

Whenever a manager moves directly to a new club, there always lies a bit of hope that they'll bring with them one of the stars of their previous team. Now, there's little to no chance that Emery's arrival will spark transfer rumours of Neymar or Kylian Mbappe to Arsenal, but a more modest link is very realistic.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Julian Draxler is one of those players - much like Edinson Cavani or Karim Benzema - who spend the entire summer being heavily linked with a move to Arsenal; and Gunners fans are begging their new manager to finally seal the deal for the German.

Now, when you look at Draxler's playing time from last season, it's easy to accept that Emery doesn't really like him - on only ten occasions did Draxler complete a full 90 minutes for the Ligue 1 champions, and the winger only started 19 times.

However, competing with Angel Di Maria is a bit different to Alex Iwobi, and Arsenal fans have every reason to want the impressive Germany international.

They took to Twitter to plea to Arsene Wenger's replacement.

Sign Draxler please — #MerciArsene (@AyushAFC_) May 24, 2018

That saying if Emery was to bring a PSG player to Arsenal I'd happily take Draxler.



He would be excellent. We still need that like for like replacement for Cazorla though. — Christopher Miller (@GoonerChris1983) May 23, 2018

Excited about Emery coming in we may get to see Draxler eventually play for Arsenal — Neil Byrne (@neil_byrne) May 23, 2018

This next one is quite the demand...

@Arsenal @UnaiEmery_ Buy DRAXLER first and Nzonzi, Marquinhos, Meunier, Vidal. And Guedes for super sub. GOOD LUCK. — Jules (@Jules_foot) May 23, 2018

@UnaiEmery_ bring Draxler along with you...His value is going up after the world cup — Vladimir Mashaba (@mash305) May 23, 2018

If Emery brings in Draxler that would def be a positive start — Reddard Stark (@gunnerbeeks) May 23, 2018

Now that we have Unai Emery can he also bring Julian Draxler to the Emirates? — Darwin Cosico (@darwin_cosico) May 23, 2018

Unai emery leaves psg and brings draxler with him. The dream — JAKE (@_jakemitchell) May 23, 2018

Draxler's arrival would be a very smart signing by Emery. With a German theme already somewhat established in London Colney, the 24-year-old shouldn't have too much trouble fitting in, and his versatility has seen him operate on both wings, the middle of the park, behind the striker, and even as a false nine on occasion.