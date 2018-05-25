Fulham Star Reveals the Players He Still Watches on YouTube as Londoners Prepare for Playoff Final

Fulham hitman Aleksandar Mitrovic has revealed he still watches videos of Alan Shearer and Didier Drogba's scoring exploits on YouTube.

Throughout his time with Newcastle United, the Serbian striker never truly unlocked his full potential, with the 23-year-old striker failing to perform on a consistent basis during his time at St James' Park.

However, the 2017/18 campaign on loan with Fulham has seen the young Serbian hit top form, finding the net 12 times from 17 league appearances, helping the Cottagers to the Championship play-off final.

"The way I play here is the way I want to play," he told Sky Sports ahead of the Championship play-off final against Aston Vila on Saturday. "I always looked at how [Alan] Shearer and [Didier] Drogba played, it was almost magic the way they used their body to score goals. Even now I watch some of their goals on YouTube to try and learn from them.

"But it depends on the shape of the team and how they play. It's perfect for me here and the gaffer uses me in the best way he can."

After a series of inconsistent performances at Newcastle, Mitrovic found himself as an outcast with the Magpies, and desperate to find some frequent game time ahead of the World Cup.

The Serbian striker found himself the subject of interest from his former club Anderlecht, but when that move fell through it was only the intervention of Fulham manager, and Mitrovic's compatriot, Slavisa Jokanovic that brought him to Craven Cottage.





"[Deadline Day] was a really long one for me," he said. "I texted [Jokanovic] and we had a chat the day before and I told him I'd finished everything with Anderlecht and he should find another striker. Then at 10pm when the deal broke down I tried to text him and he answered. We had to get it sorted in about 15 minutes, it was really stressful.

"I played at Anderlecht before and I knew the people and staff there so when the deal [collapsed] I was a bit disappointed. But now when I look back I think it's worked out perfectly for me. I needed the game time and to be on the pitch to score goals. I feel good and I haven't been in better shape in my career."

Following an exceptional half-season with Fulham, Mitrovic now has the opportunity to help Jokanovic's men retain their Premier League status, after four years in the Championship, win the play-off final against Aston Villa on Saturday.