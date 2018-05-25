Jamie Vardy Admits He's Unsure if Hollywood Is After 'Fairytale' World Cup Ending to Complete Biopic

By 90Min
May 25, 2018

England international Jamie Vardy has admitted that he doesn't really know if Hollywood filmmakers are waiting for a fairytale finish to this summer's World Cup, before completing the screenplay about his story. 

The 31-year-old has achieved a remarkable rise during his footballing career - from non-league to Premier League champion - and a film charting his trajectory has supposedly been in the works for some time; but it's not quite finished.

Hollywood's footballing film making ventures haven't also been the most successful. From more serious titles like Goal to the childish Will Ferrell comedy of Kicking and Screaming, they've not exactly gone down into the annals of cinematic brilliance. Escape to Victory and Fever Pitch remain the high watermarks of the genre - although the latter features little on the pitch scenes.

However, while many people may not expect much from the prospective Vardy biopic an unlikely World Cup win could make Vardy's rags to riches story all the more satisfying. 

The striker himself doesn't really know what's going on in terms of the making of the actual biopic.

“I’m not really sure," Vardy told BBC Radio 5 Live (via the Independent) when asked about Hollywood's plans.

“I do know that it’s happening so it’s down to the directors and the script writers.

Warren Little/GettyImages

“The waiting is nothing down to me, they know what they want. If this is what they’re waiting for – a fairytale ending – then so be it.

“You just want to keep getting better and better so if you can do it on the big stage, and it helps your team-mates out, obviously with what football means to the country, we’re all excited about that."

While Vardy's hand in Leicester's 5000-1 Premier League title win is no doubt his biggest accomplishment to date, a World Cup triumph for England will certainly compete in regards to the striker's greatest achievement.

