Liverpool Legend Reacts Predictably After Reds Fans See Champions League Final Flights Cancelled

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler has blasted operator Worldchoice Sports after the travel firm cancelled three fans' flights to Ukraine on Thursday, leaving up to 1000 supporters stranded ahead of the Champions League final on Saturday.





More than twenty-thousand Liverpool fans are expected to travel to Ukraine's capital, many of those had booked their flights with specialist tour operator Worldchoice, but the agency announced on Thursday that three flights had been cancelled.

Disgraceful @worldchoicespo .. you have a duty to look after the people who have booked flights with you.. SORT IT — Robbie Fowler (@Robbie9Fowler) May 24, 2018

The firm released a statement which planted the blame on Kiev officials, but they have received heavy criticism from Liverpool supporters as well as Robbie Fowler, who blasted the cancellations as a 'disgrace' on Twitter.





Regarding the cancelled flights, Liverpool released a statement on Thursday confirming that the club were trying to resolve the situation: "Liverpool Football Club is continuing to work with all of the relevant stakeholders in the UK and Ukraine in an attempt to resolve a situation which has left around 1,000 fans without flights to Kiev for the Champions League final.

"Flights chartered by World Choice Sports had been set to take supporters to Ukraine, but a dispute between the Widnes-based travel company and the aviation authorities in Kiev over the size of the aircraft has led to the trips being cancelled.

"Along with officials from Liverpool John Lennon Airport, Liverpool City Council, UEFA and the authorities in Kiev, Liverpool FC has been endeavouring to resolve the issue since it first came to light and will continue to do so until all avenues have been exhausted."

According to the Liverpool Echo, police have had to be deployed outside the travel firm's headquarters in Widnes. The firm has been inundated with calls from disgruntled supporters since they announced the cancellations.