Liverpool Physiotherapist Gives Definitive Update on Mohamed Salah Fasting Situation for UCL Final

Despite reports suggesting otherwise, Mohamed Salah will not abstain from food and water before Liverpool's Champions League final clash against Real Madrid on Saturday.

There had been reports emanating from Salah's home country of Egypt that the Liverpool winger would continue to observe the religious routine of Ramadan by fasting until less than an hour before kick off on Saturday.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

However, Liverpool physiotherapist Ruben Pons has since confirmed, speaking to Spanish radio station Cadena SER, that the Egyptian will not be fasting in the build-up to the Champions League final.

"We were in Marbella and the nutritionist established a work plan," he said. "Tomorrow [May 25th] and the day of the match he won't, so it's not going to affect him."

According to the Islamic faith, it is permitted for a person to break their fast assuming they are travelling throughout the course of the day, which the 25-year-old Egyptian will be doing.

Although both Sadio Mane and Emre Can are both devout Muslims, it is unknown whether or not their plans align with those of Salah's.