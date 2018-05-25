Liverpool Tipped to Close in on 'Heavily Scouted' Summer Target After Champions League Final

Liverpool have been tipped to launch a bid for summer target Nabil Fekir once the eagerly anticipated Champions League final against Real Madrid is out of the way this Saturday.

Speculation regarding the Lyon forward has been growing in recent weeks, with Fekir himself refusing to rule out a possible move to Anfield just yesterday.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the Reds view Fekir, once a reported target for Arsenal, as an 'ideal replacement' for Philippe Coutinho following the Brazilian's January move to Barcelona.

The 24-year-old, who has been named in France's World Cup squad ahead of Manchester United's Anthony Martial and Marseille's Dimitri Payet, is said to have been 'heavily scouted' by Liverpool and has impressed manager Jurgen Klopp.

As such, the Reds are seemingly set to formalise their interest in the player, rated at a sizeable £60m, after the Champions League final.

Fekir has spent his entire senior career at Lyon after emerging from the club's youth ranks. Last season, he enjoyed his best year to date after contributing 32 combined goals and assists in all competitions to help the club to third place in Ligue 1 and the Europa League knockout stages.

Liverpool announced their 24-man squad for the Champions League earlier this week, with Emre Can included after recovering from a back injury. Should he be involved, it could well be the German's last game for the club ahead of an expected free transfer to Juventus.