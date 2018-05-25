Man Utd Attacker Heads List of 4 Stars Linked With Spurs Following Pochettino's New Deal

Since Mauricio Pochettino signed a new deal at Tottenham this week, the club are beginning to be linked with an increasing number of players this summer, as Spurs chairman Daniel Levy looks set to match the ambitions of his manager.

Having put pen to paper on a lucrative £8.5m per year deal that will see him contracted to the club until 2023, the Argentine is ready to overhaul his squad this summer.

With a supposed £100m war chest heading into the transfer period, Pochettino is ready to make a significant dent in the market, and is currently being linked moves for four specific names as Spurs prepare to move into their new stadium in August.

📝 We are delighted to announce that Mauricio Pochettino has signed a new five-year contract with the Club, which runs until 2023.



First Team Coaching staff Jesús Pérez, Miguel D’Agostino & Toni Jimenez have also agreed new contracts. 🙌



More ▶️ https://t.co/F4xw7B65E7 pic.twitter.com/fbmpHWoqPC — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 24, 2018

According to the Daily Mail, the Argentine has his eyes on attacking duo Wilfired Zaha and Ryan Sessegnon. The former has been the star man at Selhurst Park this season as Palacemanaged to claw away from the early threat of relegation.

As for Sessegnon, he's been making all sorts of headlines the campaign as he's helped Fulham reach the Championship play-off final.

With youth on his side, Sessegnon would make a fine addition to the already young Tottenham team, and Zaha would add a great sense of Premier League experience and flair to the team.

However, Pochettino and the Spurs hierarchy may not stop there. The Mirror also claim that the Spurs boss is targeting highly rated Ajax centre half Matthijs de Ligt as well as wantaway Manchester United wide man Anthony Martial.

The Argentine is keen on securing a marquee signing this summer as he outlines the club's intent when they eventually move into their new ground, and Martial could prove to be the man that Pochettino needs.