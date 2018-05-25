Out of Favour Stoke Defender Set for Bundesliga Return After Disappointing Spell in England

By 90Min
May 25, 2018

Stoke City defender Kevin Wimmer is on the verge of joining Bundesliga club Hanover 96 after an underwhelming spell in the Premier League. 

The centre back, who was deemed surplus to requirements by Tottenham Hotspur last summer after just 15 appearances, has not found his best form since arriving in the Premier League and was part of the Stoke City side who were relegated from the top flight in the 2017/18 season.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

With Stoke now looking at a season in the Championship, their wage bill will need to be reduced drastically, and Bild are reporting that Hanover 96 are looking to take the Austrian centre-back on loan for the 2018/19 season, with an option in place to sign him for €12m the following Summer.

Wimmer will be the first of many players who are expected to leave Stoke following their relegation, and whilst there are no other deals completed as of yet, Bild are of the belief that the deal for Wimmer to return to Germany is as good as done.

The loan signing of Wimmer isn't Hanover's only business though, with Bild also reporting that forward Martin Harnik is leaving the club for Werder Bremen. The Austrian signed for Hanover in 2016 and scored 26 times in 60 appearances for the club. His contract at Bremen is believed to run until 2021.


