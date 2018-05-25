How Many Champions Leagues Titles has Real Madrid Won?

Find out how many Champions League titles Real Madrid has won.

By Charlotte Carroll
May 25, 2018

Real Madrid is the most successful club in Champions League history having with 12 championships including all five in its first five seasons. 

The Champions League replaced the European Cup in 1992, which had been run since 1955. The club has won six titles since the Champions League format was introduced.

The team has won three of the last four titles — in 2017, 2016 and 2014. The team is also in the running again this year, set to face off against Liverpool for a third consecutive title.

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has won four Champions League titles — three with Real Madrid and one with Manchester United.

Real Madrid will take on Liverpool on May 26 in Kiev, Ukraine for this year's title. 

