Roma Eye Jack Wilshere as Radja Nainggolan Replacement With Arsenal Star's Future Uncertain

Serie A side Roma have emerged as potential suitors for Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, who is still yet to sign a new contract with the Gunners.

With Unai Emery now installed as the successor to Arsene Wenger and firmly in place as Arsenal’s new head coach, a number of immediate issues face the Spaniard and the Gunners’ hierarchy over the coming months ahead of next season.

One of the most pressing matters which must be dealt with in the coming weeks is the future of Jack Wilshere. The England midfielder is out of contract with the Gunners at the end of June and can negotiate a move elsewhere as a free agent.

Unai Emery asked about Jack Wilshere's future: 'I will speak individually with all the players face to face'https://t.co/IYHo9herwF pic.twitter.com/gjXsdMlH0b — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) May 23, 2018

As yet, no agreement is in place over extending his stay in north London. La Repubblica are now reporting that, following Galatasaray, Italian giants Roma are the latest club to be linked with an ambitious swoop to lure Wilshere away from the Emirates.

It is claimed that the Champions League semi finalists are concerned over the future of Belgian superstar midfielder Radja Nainggolan in the Italian capital, following the 30-year-old’s omission from Roberto Martinez’s Belgium World Cup squad, and see Wilshere as a potential replacement.

Wilshere has suffered similar disappointment ahead of this summer’s tournament in Russia, having been left out of Gareth Southgate’s travelling England squad, and this may yet prompt the 26-year-old to seek pastures new in his club career.

It will be of concern to Gunners fans that Wilshere, who has been at the club since the age of nine, is yet to agree to fresh terms in north London since the end of the season, and the prospect of a move to Serie A could prove tempting as a fresh challenge in the midfielder’s career.

Newly appointed head coach Unai Emery refused to comment on Wilshere’s future at Arsenal during his unveiling at a press conference at the Emirates on Wednesday, insisting that he preferred to speak of the team in broader terms, rather than on any individual case.

As he gets to work at London Colney, Emery will set about approaching each player in individual terms ahead of next season, with the 46-year-old apparently having an already detailed knowledge of every player in the squad ahead of his appointment.

Wilshere’s future at the club is clearly one of the predominant issues facing Emery, and the outcome of Wilshere’s decision could hinge on how highly the Spaniard rates the Arsenal number ten.