Spanish Report Claims Mauricio Pochettino's New Spurs Contract Contains Concerning Exit Clause

By 90Min
May 25, 2018

Tottenham could face losing Mauricio Pochettino earlier than the end of his new five-year contract thanks to a clause reportedly embedded in it. 

A report from Spanish outlet Marca claims that a clause exists within Pochettino's new contract that states if Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain come calling for the Argentine then he will be allowed to leave. The report also claims that Pochettino is desperate to manage Real at some point during his career.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

This will worry some Tottenham fans, who will feel that they're now at the mercy of Real Madrid or PSG should either of them look to appoint Pochettino, something they felt they'd avoided by tying down the Argentine to a long term contract.

Pochettino is a highly sought after manager, and a key part of why the club has been able to propel itself into the top four in recent times. The style of football he's been able to imprint on a young Spurs team has made them one of the best attacking and defensive outfits in European football, and he's done it on a comparatively limited budget.

Whilst Pochettino appears to be staying in north London for the time being, if Marca's claims are to be believed Spurs fans are in for a nervous time as the club looks to hold on to one of their main assets.

