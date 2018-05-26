Real Madrid's Karim Benzema scored the opening goal of the Champions League Final on Saturday on a bizarre play against Liverpool.

Benzema scored on Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius after the keep got the ball and rolled it out. But then Benzema stuck his foot out to get the ball in the net, and Karius didn't go after the ball.

The goal came in the 50th minute.

What a mistake from Karius as his throw gets blocked by Benzema and ends up in the back of the net! pic.twitter.com/F5KsQ8ts1Y — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 26, 2018

It was Benzema's 56th goal of his Champions League career.

The first half was riddled in injury with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal exiting the game.

Liverpool quickly tied it back up only minutes later to make it 1–1.

But Real Madrid's Gareth Bale made the goal of the game with an insane bicycle kick in the 63rd minute to take a 2–1 lead. Bale then delivered another blow to Liverpool with a goal in the 82nd minute to give his team a 3–1 advantage.