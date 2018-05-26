Andres Iniesta was introduced to thousands of fans of his new club Vissel Kobe on Saturday.

Iniesta departed Barcelona after 16 seasons with the team.

The Spanish legend completed the move to Vissel Kobe on a free transfer this week, signing a multi-year deal with the J-League club.

On Saturday, Andres Iniesta was introduced to thousands of @vissel_kobe fans 🇯🇵



The 34-year-old midfielder joined Barcelona's youth academy at the age of 12. He helped the club win 32 titles. He's won nine league titles, seven Spanish Super Cups, four Champions Leagues, six Copas del Rey, three European Super Cups and three Club World Cups.

He's made 125 appearances with Spain, and he's won two European Championship titles and scored a World Cup-clinching goal. He'll play for the team this summer at the World Cup in Russia.