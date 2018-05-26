Report: Unai Emery Set to Be Handed Increased Summer Transfer Budget

Arsenal's new manager Unai Emery has been handed an early boost as Stan Kroenke has agreed to increase the summer transfer budget. 

By 90Min
May 26, 2018

Arsenal's new manager Unai Emery has been handed an early boost in the early goings of life at the Emirates after the Gunners' majority shareholder Stan Kroenke agreed to increase the summer transfer budget. 

It was expected that the Gunners' new manager would be handed just £50m to spend throughout the summer, but according to the Telegraph Korenke has agreed to hand Emery a further £20m.

The news comes as a major boost to the Spaniard, who was officially unveiled as Arsene Wenegr's successor on Wednesday, as the figure which now stands at around £70m will be instrumental in bringing in much needed reinforcements. 

The report claims Kroenke himself gave the green light to hand Emery a bigger budget than expected in a bid to ensure the 46-year-old makes a bright start at the club. 

Arsenal will still require further funds to compete with their rivals but are expected to acquire the money through sales of existing players, as they aim to strengthen their defence and midfield. 

Despite the boost to the summer budget, Emery, alongside head of recruitment Sven Mislintat, have started to identify targets - which include a free transfer for Juventus right back Stephan Lichtsteiner.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

The 34-year-old is expected to become Emery's first signing, with interest also registered for Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini - who has a £26m release clause - as well as Sampdoria’s Dennis Praet.

Emery claimed he only intends to make small changes to his squad before the start of next season as he looks to utilise the plethora of young players available at the club. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)