LIVE: Aston Villa, Fulham Fight for Premier League Promotion in Playoff Final

Follow along for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays as Aston Villa and Fulham square off for a place in the Premier League.

By Luis Miguel Echegaray
May 26, 2018

Fulham and Aston Villa go head-to-head for a place in the Premier League and the riches that go along with it when they meet in the promotion playoff final at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday.

The two sides, who used to duel in the top flight, are desperate to return and earned their way to the playoff final after edging their first foes over a two-legged series. Fulham battled back from a 1-0 first-leg loss to oust Derby County 2-1, while Aston Villa held on for a 1-0 triumph over Middlesbrough to reach the cusp of a desired exit from the Championship.

The first few minutes began as predicted, with Aston Villa implementing its strong defensive unit against the creative Fulham, looking to break through the wings. A few early fouls from Steve Bruce's side showed how physical Villa would be. 

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both teams:

Wolverhampton and Cardiff City will also be joining the Premier League next season, and they'll hope for the same fate enjoyed by the previous set of promoted teams. Huddersfield Town, Brighton and Newcastle all stayed up and are assured of another season in the top flight.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)