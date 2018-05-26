Fulham and Aston Villa go head-to-head for a place in the Premier League and the riches that go along with it when they meet in the promotion playoff final at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday.

The two sides, who used to duel in the top flight, are desperate to return and earned their way to the playoff final after edging their first foes over a two-legged series. Fulham battled back from a 1-0 first-leg loss to oust Derby County 2-1, while Aston Villa held on for a 1-0 triumph over Middlesbrough to reach the cusp of a desired exit from the Championship.

The first few minutes began as predicted, with Aston Villa implementing its strong defensive unit against the creative Fulham, looking to break through the wings. A few early fouls from Steve Bruce's side showed how physical Villa would be.

Wolverhampton and Cardiff City will also be joining the Premier League next season, and they'll hope for the same fate enjoyed by the previous set of promoted teams. Huddersfield Town, Brighton and Newcastle all stayed up and are assured of another season in the top flight.